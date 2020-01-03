Body found at home during investigation into missing Alabama woman Paighton Houston Paighton Houston vanished on Dec. 21. It is not known whose body was found.

A body has been recovered at a home in Alabama during the investigation into a missing woman, Paighton Houston, who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks, officials said Friday.

The investigation into the disappearance of Houston, who was last seen on Dec. 21, led authorities to a home in Hueytown, where a body was found, Valerie Hicks Hale, the chief assistant district attorney for the city of Bessemer, told ABC News Friday.

The identity of the recovered victim has not been released.

Houston, 29, vanished after leaving Birmingham's Tin Roof bar on the night of Dec. 21, the Birmingham Police Department said.

The Birmingham Police Department released this undated photo of missing 29-year-old Paighton Laine Houston. Birmingham Police Dept.

She was spotted with two men, and it appeared she left with them willingly, police said.

Houston had gone to the bar that night with a few friends. Shortly after midnight, she texted one of those friends saying "she didn't know who she was with and that she felt like she was in trouble," her brother, Evan Houston, told "Good Morning America."

Paighton Laine Houston was last scene at this bar in Birmingham, Ala., the night of Dec. 21, 2019. Google Maps Street View 2019

The 29-year-old "can handle her own self," her brother said, so "the fact that she was reaching out for help and saying she was in trouble was a big red flag."