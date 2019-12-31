Family desperate for answers 10 days after woman vanished from Birmingham bar Paighton Laine Houston vanished from a Birmingham bar on Dec. 21.

Family and friends are desperate for answers in the disappearance of a young Alabama woman not seen since she left a Birmingham bar 10 days ago.

At a vigil Monday night at a church in Trussville, Alabama, where 29-year-old Paighton Houston lives, her community gathered to share hugs, songs and prayers of hope.

Houston vanished after leaving Birmingham's Tin Roof bar on the night of Dec. 21, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Paighton Laine Houston was last scene at this bar in Birmingham, Ala., the night of Dec. 21, 2019. Google Maps Street View 2019

She was spotted with two men and it appeared she left with them willingly, police said.

Houston had gone to the bar that night with a few friends. Shortly after midnight, she texted one of those friends saying "she didn't know who she was with and that she felt like she was in trouble," her brother, Evan Houston, told "Good Morning America."

The Birmingham Police Department released this undated photo of missing 29-year-old Paighton Laine Houston. Birmingham Police Dept.

"She's always very cautious," Houston's friend, Jennifer Schaffner, said at the vigil. "She's just not one to do, you know, something like that, like, leave with a random person. That's just not who she is."

People gather at a vigil for missing Paighton Houston in Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 30, 2019. ABC News

"We're feeling the rollercoaster of emotions," Houston's uncle, Gary Harding, told ABC Birmingham affiliate WBMA at the vigil.

"We're getting through it with our faith," Harding added.

"If there's anyone out there that might have any information ... please come forward," Harding said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413.