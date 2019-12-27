Missing woman last seen leaving bar with 2 men, texted friends she was in trouble: Brother Paighton Laine Houston vanished on the night of Dec. 21 in Birmingham.

A 29-year-old woman vanished after leaving a Birmingham bar with two men, police said, and she texted her friends that she was in trouble, according to a family member.

Paighton Laine Houston disappeared after leaving the Tin Roof bar at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, the Birmingham Police Department said.

Houston was spotted leaving the bar with two men and it appeared she left with them willingly, police said.

Paighton Laine Houston was last scene at this bar in Birmingham, Ala., the night of Dec. 21, 2019. Google Maps Street View 2019

Houston and a couple of her friends had gone to the local bar after work. "At about 12:14 p.m. that night, she sent a text to one of the friends she was at the bar with, stating that she didn't know who she was with, and that she felt like she was in trouble," according to her brother Evan Houston.

"It was like Paighton to check in... but it wasn't like Paighton to send a text like that," Evan Houston told "Good Morning America."

The 29-year-old "can handle her own self," her brother said, so "the fact that she was reaching out for help and saying she was in trouble was a big red flag."

The Birmingham Police Department released this undated photo of missing 29-year-old Paighton Laine Houston. Birmingham Police Dept.

In a message to his sister, Evan Houston said: "If she can hear this -- mom and dad, me, everyone that is around you, the whole community is searching for you, looking for answers, and we're not gonna stop until we find you and get you home safe."

Paighton Houston, of Trussville, Alabama, is described as standing at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 123 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a coral-colored T-shirt and blue Converse sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Birmingham Police at 205-297-8413.

ABC News' Alex Faul and Rachel Katz contributed to this report.