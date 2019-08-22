Body found may be missing New York City chef

Aug 22, 2019, 1:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Andrea Zamperoni is seen in this undated photo released by the NYPD, Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of finding him.Playvia New York Police Department
A body found Wednesday night may be the chef of a high-end New York City restaurant who has been missing for days.

Andrea Zamperoni, a head chef at Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal, was last seen leaving work at 10 p.m. on Saturday, New York City police said. The chef was reported missing by his coworkers.

PHOTO: Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal located on the grand staircase in the lobby of Grand Central Station. Sergi Reboredo/picture-alliance/dpa via AP, FILE
NYPD officers learned Wednesday night of a body on the first floor of a hostel in Elmhurst, Queens.

Detectives are investigating whether it is the missing 33-year-old.

PHOTO: Andrea Zamperoni is seen in this undated photo released by the NYPD, Aug. 22, 2019, in hopes of finding him. via New York Police Department
An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious, police sources said.

Zamperoni moved to New York in April, according to ABC New York station WABC.

Cipriani Dolci general manager Fernando Dallorso told WABC that Zamperoni's bank cards haven't been used and his phone has been off for days.