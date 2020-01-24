Body of missing Notre Dame student found in lake on campus Annrose Jerry, 21, had not been seen since Tuesday.

A University of Notre Dame student who was missing since Tuesday was found dead on Friday.

Annrose Jerry, 21, had not been seen since 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at Coleman-Morse Hall on the South Bend, Indiana, campus, which is about 150 miles north of Indianapolis, according to a statement from the university. Her body was found in Saint Mary's Lake around 11:15 a.m.

St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene, the university said. There were no apparent signs of trauma.

The Notre Dame Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding Annrose Jerry who was last seen Jan. 21, 2020. Notre Dame Police Department

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose," said Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., president of the University of Notre Dame. "We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

University police issued a Silver Alert for her Thursday evening, saying they believed she was "in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

The Notre Dame Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding Annrose Jerry who was last seen Jan. 21, 2020. Notre Dame Police Department

She was a senior and lived on campus, the university said.

The University Counseling Center and Campus Ministry are available to offer their support to students and faculty.

A mass in memory of Jerry will be held next week at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart.