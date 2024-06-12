The skier was last heard from on May 18.

Body of skier missing since May recovered from Washington park

Park rangers have recovered the body of a dead female skier from the base of Pebble Creek's Moraine Falls above Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park.

Rangers had been searching for the missing skier after she was last heard from on May 18, before she set out on a ski tour above Paradise.

The park's contract helicopter found an unresponsive person who appeared to have fallen approximately 200 feet to the base of a waterfall, according to the National Park Service.

The area was surrounded by a large, unstable snow moat that was subject to rock and ice fall, posing a risk to recovery teams, according to the NPS.

"Rangers were able to recover the body using traditional crevasse rescue methods during another period of favorable weather," according to the NPS.

The park's contract helicopter transported the body to Kautz Creek Helibase for evaluation by the Pierce County Medical Examiner.