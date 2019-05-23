A Border Patrol agent has been arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault and three counts of aggravated assault that took place over the past seven years.

A woman told Tucson, Ariz., police that Steven Charles Holmes sexually assaulted her after the two met through a dating app. Holmes identified himself as a Border Patrol agent for the U.S. government's Customs and Border Protection.

After checking into Holmes' past, the Tucson Police Department said, "The investigation uncovered multiple victims with similar reports occurring from January 2012 to January 2019."

The 33-year-old Holmes was arrested on Tuesday and booked into Pima County Jail.

Tucson Police Department

The suspect has worked for the Border Patrol for seven years, according to the agency.

He has been placed on administrative duties pending the results of the case, a spokesperson for CBP told Tucson ABC affiliate KGUN.

"We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel," CBP said in a statement.

Holmes is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

The Tucson Police Department said it is still investigating whether there could be other cases, and urged anyone with information to call authorities.