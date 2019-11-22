A former Boston College student charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with her boyfriend's suicide pleaded not guilty Friday.

Inyoung You, 21, appeared in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston for the first time for her alleged role in the death of her then-boyfriend, Alexander Urtula. She did not speak or appear to express emotion as prosecutors detailed some of the alleged abusive text messages from You to Urtula.

In one message, You allegedly wrote, "Do everyone a favor and go f------ kill yourself ... Dude just f------ do everybody a favor and go kill yourself," according to Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Caitlin Grasso.

"I want to bash your head against the wall. You're literally a piece of f------ s---. You literally should go f----- die," another message allegedly read, Grasso said.

District Attorney Rachael Rollins had previously said You was "physically, verbally and psychologically abusive" toward Urtula during their 18-month-long "tumultuous" relationship.

Because of the abuse that Urtula allegedly suffered, prosecutors say, he was driven to take his own life. Urtula jumped to his death from the roof of a parking garage in Roxbury on May 20 -- the same day he was set to walk in his Boston College graduation ceremony.

You also is accused of threatening her own life to Urtula in an attempt to control him.

"You want me to slash my throat? Is that what you want? Like why do I have to threaten my own f------ life for you to do something?” You allegedly wrote to Urtula.

Grasso said the text messages revealed the power dynamic between the two, with Urtula giving "his autonomy" to You.

"You own me. All of me ... You dictate my happiness. You owning all of me includes everything that I think, that I feel," he allegedly wrote to her.

At one point, he referred to himself as her "slave," Grasso said.

You had previously been in South Korea, where she was born, though she is an American citizen, prosecutors said.

She returned there sometime after Urtula's death.

You was allegedly present when he jumped.

Steven Kim, the attorney representing You, lambasted Grasso for what he called a "cheap pursuit of headlines."

"I've never seen in my entire career such an unjust and callous behavior by a district attorney," Kim told reporters outside the courthouse Friday.

He said Grasso and Rollins painted a picture of "a fragile 21-year-old as a monster for the entire world."

"When the facts come out, it will be clear that these two young individuals were very needy emotionally and were involved in a relationship that become a toxic blend of fear, anger, need and love," Kim said. "They simultaneously navigated pressures that everyday post-adolescents encounter."

He added that everyone, including You, mourns the death of Urtula. However, he said officials should work to find ways to help young people rather than prosecute them.

"No one can know to a moral certainty why someone decides to take their own life, but to further punish the young woman who loved this man would only compound the tragedy that already is and further tarnish the memory of that young man," Kim said.

A spokesman for the Urtula family said Thursday the family "has been devastated by his loss."

"Not a minute of any day goes by without those who loved Alex grieving and continually feeling the sharp pain of his passing all over again," the spokesman for the family, David Guarino, said in a statement.

You was led away from the court room in handcuffs. Her bail was set at $5,000 and she was asked to surrender her passport and stay in the state of Massachusetts.

Kim said she planned to post bail immediately.

ABC News' Julia Jacobo and Matthew Stone contributed to this report.