A Boston EMT was stabbed in the back of an ambulance while treating a woman who police say was acting erratically.

The EMT, a woman who was not named but described as a 14-year veteran with the department, was one of two emergency medical services members who responded to a call about the woman in East Boston Wednesday about 4 p.m., Boston EMS Chief James Hooley told ABC affiliate station WCVB.

The patient was being transported to a hospital in an ambulance when she became unruly and stabbed the EMT multiple times, Hooley said.

Another EMT who was with the victim suffered from exposure to an undetermined chemical agent, according to a press release from Boston police. He told officers that he and the female EMT had been attacked.

The type of agent was not immediately known.

Police later identified the suspect as Julie Tejeda, 31. She was arrested at the scene without incident, police said.

Tejeda was charged Thursday in Boston Municipal Court with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery on a public employee, a court spokesman said. She was held without bail and ordered to undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation.

It was unclear if Tejeda had legal representation at this time.

The stabbing took place in the area of Bowker St. and New Chardon St. in downtown Boston.

The victim was recovering at Massachusetts General Hospital and “surrounded by her loved ones,” the city’s EMS said in a statement. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The other EMT was treated for chemical exposure and released, police said.

“Boston EMS would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt thoughts and prayers for our injured EMTs and our entire department,” EMS said. “They’ve been heard and greatly appreciated.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wished the EMTs a speedy recovery.

Our first responders put their lives on the line everyday working to protect our residents and keep them safe. I wish the EMTs involved in this traumatic incident a speedy recovery. https://t.co/86yiD2cae8 — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) July 10, 2019

“Our first responders put their lives on the line everyday working to protect our residents and keep them safe,” he wrote on Twitter.