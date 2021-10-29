Boy with cancer prepares gift bags for fellow patients

Cancer cannot keep one 7-year-old patient's Halloween spirit down.

Cancer cannot keep one 7-year-old patient's Halloween spirit down.

Ahkeem Mims of Akron, Ohio, was diagnosed with bone cancer over the summer. While most kids are enjoying the spooky season, Ahkeem was undergoing treatment at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Children's Hospital on Oct. 9.

But Ahkeem realized he wasn't the only one to miss out on the fall fun and thought about the other children on his floor.

He decided to make gift bags filled with stuffed animals and Halloween goodies for the other patients.

Ahkeem told "World News Tonight" on Thursday that he was hoping to lift others' spirits.

"I passed out all the gift bags hoping that the kids will feel better," said Ahkeem.

As of Thursday, Ahkeem is out of the hospital and back home recovering until his next treatment. His fundraising page, "Ahkeem Strong," has raised more than $52,000.

Rayshawn Mims, Akeem's father, said he's proud of his son for teaching him an important message.

"He really taught me that no matter what you're going through in life, there's always room to still spread positivity and joy throughout the world," said Rayshawn Mims.