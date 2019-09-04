A 6-year-old from South Carolina gave up a chance to go to Disney World to instead help victims of Hurricane Dorian.

Jermaine Bell's parents had been saving money to take him to Disney World to celebrate his seventh birthday, but the young boy surprised them when he announced that he'd rather donate the money.

Noticing the groups of coastal residents evacuating as the storm made its way up the East Coast, Jermaine asked his parents to buy food for those fleeing the hurricane.

He set up a stand on South Carolina's Highway 125 with a hand-made sign that read "Dorian Evacuees Free Hot Dogs & Water."

"The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they're going to stay at," Jermaine told ABC affiliate WJBF. "I wanted to be generous and live to give."

The Disney money was enough to buy hot dogs, chips and water for more than 100 evacuees, the family said. He also offered to pray for those in need, according to his family.

"He actually even prayed for a family while they were here in reference to their house being OK when they got back, so that was really tear-dropping," Jermaine’s Grandmother, Aretha Grant, told WJBF.

Jermaine's birthday is this week. He said he still hopes to go to Disney World one day, but he's willing to wait for a second chance.

He said he's mostly looking forward to visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom park to "see lots of lions and have a Lion King party."