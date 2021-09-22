Boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at bus stop in Louisville: Police

They were waiting for a bus when they were shot in an apparent drive-by.

Emily Shapiro
September 22, 2021, 2:38 PM
1 min read

A teenage boy was killed and two other children were hurt in a shooting at a bus stop in Louisville Wednesday morning, according to local police.

The three children were waiting for a bus when they were shot in an apparent drive-by at about 6:30 a.m. local time, police said.

One of the injured kids, a teenage boy, is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The other survivor, a teen girl, was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.

The three victims have not been identified.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

