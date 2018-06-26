Boy Scout killed by falling tree during camping trip

A 14-year-old Boy Scout from Texas was killed by a falling tree during a camping trip in Georgia on Monday, authorities said.

Jeff Alexander of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News that the tree fell during a wind storm, killing the boy.

The boy suffered severe blunt force trauma to his chest and neck, he said.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the Bert Adams Scout Reservation Camp of Newton County where about a dozen scouts were camping, Alexander said.

Alexander said that many trees fell down during a few minutes of rain and wind.

The Scouts were making their way back to their tents during a brief storm when one of the trees fell and crashed into the boy's tent, he added.

WSB

"I would imagine it would be extremely hard for his family," Alexander said.

Tracy Techau, Scout Executive and CEO of the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, expressed his condolences to the victim's family in a statement.

"This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Scouts following a weather-related incident at Bert Adams Scout Camp. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers," Techau wrote.