Boy shot at Memphis school, in critical condition; suspect at large: Police
No other injuries were reported.
A boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical condition, local police said.
Police are searching for a male juvenile suspect, Memphis police said.
Officers are clearing the building, police said.
Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school. The victim's age was not immediately released.
The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.
