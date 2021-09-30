Boy shot at Memphis school, in critical condition; suspect at large: Police

No other injuries were reported.

Emily Shapiro
September 30, 2021, 3:46 PM
1 min read

A boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical condition, local police said.

Police are searching for a male juvenile suspect, Memphis police said.

Officers are clearing the building, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school. The victim's age was not immediately released.

The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Top Stories

1 hour ago
Sep 30, 6:03 AM
Sep 29, 10:39 AM
Sep 30, 6:17 AM
Sep 29, 2:58 PM

Top Stories

Sep 29, 10:39 AM
Sep 29, 2:26 PM
Sep 29, 7:19 AM
Sep 30, 7:15 AM
2 hours ago

Top Stories

Sep 29, 10:39 AM
Sep 29, 7:19 AM
Sep 29, 2:26 PM
Sep 30, 7:15 AM
Sep 29, 5:07 AM

Top Stories

Sep 29, 10:39 AM
Sep 29, 2:26 PM
Sep 29, 7:19 AM
Sep 29, 5:07 AM
Sep 30, 7:15 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events