Boy shot at Memphis school, in critical condition; suspect at large: Police

A boy was shot at his Memphis school Thursday morning and is in the hospital in critical condition, local police said.

Police are searching for a male juvenile suspect, Memphis police said.

Officers are clearing the building, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Shelby County Schools said the shooting was at Cummings K-8, a kindergarten through eighth grade school. The victim's age was not immediately released.

The school is on lockdown and parents have been notified, the district said.

