Both Paterson and his stepson were hospitalized with injuries.

Boys, 12 and 13, arrested in street attack on former NY Gov. David Paterson and stepson

Two boys, ages 12 and 13, have been arrested and charged in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials.

The two children, whose names were not released, were arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday after turning themselves in at a police precinct with their parents, the New York Police Department said.

A third child initially wanted in the attack also turned themself in but was not charged after officers determined he was not involved, officials said.

Former Governor of New York David Paterson and his 20-year-old son are injured by five suspects at approximately 8:30 p.m. in front of 1871 2nd Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 4, 2024. Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock

The 12-year-old suspect was arrested on a charge of second-degree gang assault while the 13-year-old was charged with third-degree gang assault, according to the NYPD.

"Governor Paterson and his family are glad to see the suspects turned themselves in," Sean Darcy, spokesperson for Paterson, told New York ABC station WABC. "We hope that the young people involved learn something from this unfortunate encounter."

The attack occurred around 8:35 p.m. on Friday on 2nd Avenue near 96th Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to the NYPD.

The confrontation began as a "verbal altercation" between the suspects and the 70-year-old former governor and his stepson, the NYPD said. Police initially said that up to five suspects were involved in the attack.

In this March 8, 2010, file photo, New York Governor David Paterson sits during a town hall meeting at Borough Hall in Brooklyn, New York. Mario Tama/Getty Images, FILE

The suspects had had "a previous interaction" with the stepson, Paterson's spokesperson told WABC, noting that the attack took place near the victims' home.

The suspects hit the victims in the face and body, police said.

Paterson and his stepson managed to fight off the attackers, the spokesperson said, and the suspects fled on foot, according to police.

In this Jan. 1, 2023, file photo, former Governor David Paterson attends the Inauguration ceremony for New York statewide officials at Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York. Lev Radin/Sipa USA via AP, FILE

The investigation of the attack is ongoing and more arrests could be made, police said.

Paterson and his stepson were both taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, and they've since been released, the former governor's spokesperson said.

Paterson, a Democrat, served as governor of New York from 2008 to 2010. He was New York's first African American governor and the nation's first legally blind governor.

ABC News' Matt Foster and Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.