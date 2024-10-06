Johnson punts on GOP rhetoric, 2020 election outcome

Trump has accused Democrats of trying to kill him.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., declined to definitively answer questions on Republican rhetoric surrounding the election and the results of the 2020 race as former President Donald Trump ramps up attacks on Democrats a month before Election Day.

Johnson, in an interview with "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos, refused to call out rhetoric from Trump and his family alleging that two assassination attempts against him were sparked by Democrats, claims made without evidence.

Eric Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the site of the first assassination attempt on Trump where the former president was grazed by a bullet, said that "they impeached him twice, and then they tried to kill him. They tried to kill him, and it's because the Democratic Party, they can't do anything right."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson appears on "This Week," Oct. 6, 2024. ABC News

"We need to all look at these things in full context. What they're referring to, though, is the absolute open attacks that have been engaged by Democrats against President Trump since the day he came down that golden escalator in 2016," Johnson said.

