2 boys 'robbed of their futures,' gunned down in separate Chicago slayings hours apart
"I think about their potential. They are two of Chicago's children."
The head of the Chicago Police Department is speaking out after two 14-year-old boys were gunned down in separate slayings within hours Wednesday.
Just before 4 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was on a street on Chicago's West Side when he was shot in the abdomen, according to Chicago police. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Around 8:22 p.m., another 14-year-old boy was standing on a sidewalk in the South Side of the city when he was shot in the head by someone in a passing car, police said. He was hospitalized in critical condition and later pronounced dead.
Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown offered his condolences to the families of the 14-year-olds at a news conference Thursday.
"I think about those two young boys and I think about their potential. They are two of Chicago's children, robbed of their futures, and it is unacceptable," Brown said.
A young woman was also among those shot in Chicago Wednesday. The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked car when two suspects approached and shot her multiple times, police said. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police have not made any arrests in these three slayings.