Brewery uses photos on beer cans to help get dogs adopted

One Florida company has brewed up a special way to help shelter dogs find their forever home.

Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, partnered with Manatee County Animal Services to feature photos of dogs up for adoption on their beer cans.

"To commemorate the first can-run of our Cruiser golden lager, we put four adoptable dogs onto the cans to raise awareness for the shelter and money for the shelter as well," Barry Elwonger, Motorworks Brewing director of sales and markerting, told ABC News Tampa Bay affiliate WFTS.

"The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need," Motorworks Brewing wrote on .

The specialty four-pack of their Kölsch beer are available for purchase through the end of January and on special during "yappy hour" on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

The proceeds of the special limited-time brews will go towards funding to help build a new shelter.