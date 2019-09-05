Hurricane Dorian’s powerful waves washed up thousands of dollars worth of cocaine on Florida shores, officials said.

Police in Melbourne, a city southeast of Orlando, found a brick of cocaine on Tuesday after a passerby noticed a suspicious package that appeared to have washed ashore and alerted authorities, according to Cherly Mall, the spokeswoman for the city of Melbourne.

A police officer inspected the package and determined it was consistent with a kilo of drugs, Mall said.

Melbourne Police Department

The contents of the package -- which appeared to be labeled "diamant," Spanish for "diamond" -- later tested positive for cocaine.

Amy Roderick, a spokeswoman with the Drug Enforcement Administration, told ABC News a kilo of cocaine is worth anywhere between $28,000 and $32,000 in the Orlando area.

Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, slammed the Bahamas on Tuesday as it made its way to Florida. The official death toll is at 20, but that number is expected to rise in the coming days as authorities assess the destruction on the ground, according to officials in the Bahamas