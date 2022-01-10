How to help after Bronx building fire kills 17, injures dozens

The community is raising money and taking donations to assist the victims.

The deadly blaze that tore through a New York City building in the Tremont neighborhood of the Bronx has left many residents homeless, displaced or in need of basic necessities that they lost in the tragedy.

The fire killed at least 17 people, including eight children, and injured more than 60 others, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The community has quickly gotten to work to address the demand of those in need by raising money and stockpiling donations for the cause.

Here are some ways to support the efforts:

Bronx Fire Relief Drive

Local elected leaders are collecting donations for impacted families.

According to Mark Levine, a New York City council member, the prioritized items are gift cards, new and unworn clothing and outerwear, diapers, baby items, packaged foods, bottled water, hygiene products and toiletries.

Donations can be brought to any of these locations in the Bronx:

Monroe College Ustin Hall at 2375 Jerome Avenue. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera's office at 2432 Grand Concourse, Suite 506. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Assembly member Yudelka Tapia's office at 2175C Jerome Avenue. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Council member Oswald Feliz's office 573 East Fordham Road. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City

Mayor Eric Adams and the City of New York are raising money for those affected by the tragedy on the NYC government website.

"Your cash donation will enable the distribution of emergency relief supplies and provide support for the victims and their families," the website states. "Your entire donation will go towards helping those impacted by the fire."

Community organizers hold Bronx Fire Victims Drive

Necessities are also being collected by community leaders at the Bronx office of the NYC Department of Education.

The Bronx Community Foundation

The Bronx Community Foundation, a local philanthropic operation that focuses on economic and social justice community building in the borough, said it is joining efforts to serve those impacted and is accepting donations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our neighbors, families and friends impacted by today's devastating fire in the Bronx," the organization shared in a tweet. "As the needs of residents are shared with The Bronx Community Foundation, we will support wherever we can."