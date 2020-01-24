Gas explosion destroys building, damages area homes in Houston The owner of the business says the blast was a propylene gas explosion.

A building explosion at a manufacturing plant sent shock waves across northwest Houston early Friday morning.

The force of the explosion, at around 4:30 a.m. local time, sent the building tumbling and damaged homes throughout the area.

Nearby residents reported doors being blown off their hinges, baseboards blown off and storm doors shattered, according to Houston ABC station KTRK. The force of the blast rattled windows for miles around.

The owner of the business, John Watson of Watson Grinding, says the blast was a propylene gas explosion.

An explosion in a Houston manufacturing plant is seen in this video still frame from a home security camera down the street from the business. Joey Charpentier/Twitter

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

Multiple structures appeared to be destroyed in the blast, according to KTRK.

The explosion left an enormous pile of debris in the area between Gessner Road and Steffani Lane in Houston's Westbranch neighborhood, the station reported.

Firefighters were extinguishing a blaze in the aftermath of the explosion.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.