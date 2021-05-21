Bumble, Tinder, Hinge and more popular dating apps to let users show vaccination status

Getting a vaccine can also increase your odds of finding a match, OkCupid said.

A slew of popular dating apps have announced they will let users inform potential partners of their vaccination status as part of a White House-backed effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccines.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OKCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble and Badoo have all said they will create badges displaying vaccination status and offer vaccinated Americans free premium benefits, according to a statement released by the White House Friday.

Free premium content includes boosts, super likes and super swipes -- features meant to increase the odds of connecting with a new romantic interest online. Users in some apps will also be able to filter out their searches for potential partners based on their vaccination status.

In addition to helping ease a public health crisis, getting vaccinated can also increase the odds of finding a romantic partner online, the White House said, citing research from OkCupid. People who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14% more matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated, the online matchmakers found.

The effort is part of President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70% of adults at least one shot by July 4. As of Friday, more than 48% of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and more than 38% have been fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The apps are also set to promote information about coronavirus vaccines and link to vaccines.gov.

Tinder, the world's most popular non-gaming app, said it will launch a "Vaccine Center" with a suite of educational resources as well as information on users' nearest vaccination sites.

"We’re excited to work with the White House to help 70% of American adults get vaccinated by July 4th. Nothing like fireworks to signal a new spark and a new start for those looking to meet new people IRL this summer," Jim Lanzone, the CEO of Tinder, said in a statement Friday.

In a company blogpost, OkCupid called "vaccinated" the "new tall, dark and handsome."

"The phrase 'I’m vaccinated' on OkCupid profiles increased over 1,400% this month compared to January," the company said. "And the vaccine is really helping people find love. More than 7 in 10 daters say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine, and those who are planning to get it or already have are getting 15% more likes and 14% more matches, and having 4.5% more conversations."