Burger King adds $1 crispy taco to menu for limited time

Burger King has added one of the nation's favorite handheld meals to its menu for a limited time.

Starting Tuesday, customers will be able to order the crispy taco from participating restaurants for $1, according to a press release.

Burger King

The taco consists of a crunchy tortilla filled with seasoned beef, shredded cheddar cheese and lettuce, topped with a savory taco sauce.

“We’ve seen success with tacos in our West Coast restaurants and knew it was time to bring this west coast favorite nationwide,” said Chris Finazzo, president of the Burger King Corporation in North America. “The Crispy Taco adds variety to our snacking items and truly hits the spot.”

the best part of going out? getting tacos afterwards. introducing our Crispy Taco, only $1 and only at Burger King. pic.twitter.com/sgMO2vODeZ — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 9, 2019

Burger King has been experimenting with new food items lately, announcing earlier this year that it will soon roll out the plant-based "Impossible Burger" nationwide after successfully testing it at dozens of St. Louis locations.