May 13, 2019, 9:31 AM ET
A car found burning on a street in New York City Monday morning led to the discovery of an unconscious and unresponsive man inside, police said.

A 911 caller reported the 2018 Honda Accord on fire at 2:46 a.m. in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department. The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to a hospital.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze on 39th Street and then discovered an adult male in the driver's seat, police said.

A man was found unresponsive in a burning car in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 13, 2019.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and could not immediately say if foul play was involved.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

