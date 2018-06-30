Cal Poly Pomona parking officer stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed

A Cal Poly Pomona Police parking officer was stabbed to death and the alleged suspect is dead as well after being shot by police on the California campus.

Los Angeles ABC station KABC reports the pair of deadly events took place at about 5 p.m. local time on Friday. Campus police received a call about a stabbing on campus and encountered the suspect when they arrived on the scene.

Pomona Police Department Chief Michael Olivieri confirmed on Twitter that a Cal Poly Police parking officer was killed, and the suspect was shot and killed by responding officers.

I just arrived at the Cal Poly incident. I can confirm a murder of a Cal Poly Pomona Police Parking Officer, and Pomona Police police officer involved shooting with the suspect, who didn’t survive. — Chief Michael Olivieri (@olivieri_ppd) June 30, 2018

No officers were injured responding to the incident, Olivieri said.

"We do not believe there are additional suspects, but searches are taking place as a precaution," Olivieri said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will take over an investigation of the double killings, Pomona police said.

"This kind man, a public servant who lost his life today, was doing his job: protecting the staff and students at Cal Poly Pomona," the sheriff's department said in a statement. "We are saddened for the victim's loved ones, friends and family."

Officials said both people killed were men, but offered no further details.

A safety alert was issued on campus to advise students to stay away from the south side of campus, KABC reported.

Cal Poly's main campus is located three hours north of Los Angeles in San Luis Obispo, California, while its Pomona campus, where the stabbing and shooting occurred, is about 25 miles east of Los Angeles.