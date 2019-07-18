California authorities find nearly 15 tons of illegally-grown marijuana

Jul 18, 2019
Authorities in Southern California have conducted a massive drug bust that includes 14.9 tons of illegally-grown marijuana in one area.

In addition to the drugs, investigators also found 37 guns, multiple dogs and a honey oil lab at the properties in the Perris area, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The dogs are now safe, authorities said.

Authorities were serving 48 search warrants in the area and have made 27 arrests.

Photos tweeted by the sheriff's department show plants being pulled from the ground and being placed into vans for transport.

Other photos show deputies comforting the dogs they found on the properties.

Aerial footage taken by ABC Los Angeles station KABC shows workers as they confiscate massive amounts of cannabis plants from the property.

Additional information was not released.

