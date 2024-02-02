Rain totals could reach 6 inches from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

California braces for 2nd, even heavier rain storm that could bring life-threatening flash flooding

As Californians clean up from a rain storm that inundated the state Thursday, they're already bracing for a second, even stronger storm that could bring life-threatening flash flooding from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

1st storm

The first storm pummeled Southern California with heavy rain Thursday, leading to flash flooding, road closures and water rescues.

A car sits partially submerged on a flooded road during a rain storm in Long Beach, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

A flooded parking lot reflects palm trees, Feb. 1, 2024, in Huntington Beach, Calif. Eric Thayer/AP

Santa Barbara County recorded over 6 inches of rain while San Diego County saw more than 3 inches of rain. Los Angeles got a record 2.37 inches of rainfall.

On Friday morning, the storm is moving inland into the Rockies, where 1 to 2 feet of snow is forecast.

As the storm continues to move east, Texas could get severe thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds later on Friday. Cities in the bull's-eye of these severe storms will be San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo and north to Abilene. Dallas and Houston will see strong thunderstorms later on Friday night.

2nd storm

The second storm will start Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain and likely flash flooding from the San Francisco Bay area to Santa Barbara.

Throughout the day Sunday, the heaviest rain will move south and concentrate from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles

The roof of a submerged car is visible on a flooded street under a railroad bridge, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Long Beach, Calif. Eric Thayer/AP

A man walks by a flooded road during a rain storm in Long Beach, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2024. David Swanson/AFP via Getty Images

Sunday night into Monday early afternoon, the life-threatening flash flooding will concentrate on Los Angeles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is already warning that this could be a life-threatening situation; the agency issued its second-highest level of flood threat for Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

The heavy rain threat will move into San Diego Monday afternoon into Monday night.

Lighter rain will continue for Southern California into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall totals could reach 6 inches from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles. More than 1 foot of rain is forecast for the foothills of Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.

In the Sierra Nevada mountains, heavy snow could reach several feet -- the biggest snowfall of the season for the highest elevations.