California fearing potential mudslides from West Coast storm

Dec 4, 2018, 5:46 AM ET
PHOTO: The Santa Monica Mountains are seen left blackened by the Woolsey Fire near Malibu, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018.David Mcnew/AFP/Getty Images
The Santa Monica Mountains are seen left blackened by the Woolsey Fire near Malibu, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018. Areas burned by the recent fires are at risk of mudslides as the region braces for a massive storm.

A strong, slow-moving storm system is beginning to affect California, with rain up and down the coast and snow in the mountains.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

The core of the system is trailing a heavy band of rain expected to arrive later this morning or afternoon.

A strong, slow-moving storm is beginning to make its presence felt along the West Coast.ABC News
A strong, slow-moving storm is beginning to make its presence felt along the West Coast.

The system will continue moving south on Wednesday morning, delivering rain to most of California and more snow in the higher elevations.

Heavy rain is likely Wednesday morning along the West Coast.ABC News
Heavy rain is likely Wednesday morning along the West Coast.

By Thursday afternoon, the storm system will be reaching the shoreline, with heavy rain expected from Los Angeles to San Diego, with snow continuing in the Sierra Nevada.

Heavy rain is expected in Southern California on Thursday.ABC News
Heavy rain is expected in Southern California on Thursday.

Over the next 48 hours, California will see 1 to 3 inches of rain in parts of the central, southern and coastal areas, with localized flash flooding and mudslides possible.

The mountains may see more than a foot of snow.

Beginning Friday, and continuing into the weekend, the storm system will head toward the South, taking with it heavy rain for the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation for the southern Plains.

Comments