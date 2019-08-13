California Highway Patrol officer and suspect die in traffic stop gun battle

Aug 13, 2019, 12:32 AM ET
PHOTO: A California Highway Patrol vehicle is seen after being struck by gunfire on Monday.PlayKABC
WATCH News headlines today: Aug. 12, 2019

A California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect both died on Monday after gunfire was exchanged following a traffic stop.

Interested in Police Shootings?

Add Police Shootings as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Police Shootings news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Police Shootings
Add Interest

Two other officers were struck by bullets, and a civilian was injured, possibly by debris or glass, police said.

(MORE: There have been at least 17 deadly mass shootings in the US so far in 2019 )

Officers had responded to a call around 5:35 p.m. local time after which the suspect produced a gun and opened fire, said Ryan Railsback, a Riverside Police Department spokesman. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

The suspect, who died at the scene, had been using an assault rifle, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

The shooting was near Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue, near the 215 Freeway, KABC reported.