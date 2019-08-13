California Highway Patrol officer and suspect die in traffic stop gun battle

A California Highway Patrol officer and a suspect both died on Monday after gunfire was exchanged following a traffic stop.

Two other officers were struck by bullets, and a civilian was injured, possibly by debris or glass, police said.

Officers had responded to a call around 5:35 p.m. local time after which the suspect produced a gun and opened fire, said Ryan Railsback, a Riverside Police Department spokesman. Multiple agencies responded to the incident.

The suspect, who died at the scene, had been using an assault rifle, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

The shooting was near Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue, near the 215 Freeway, KABC reported.