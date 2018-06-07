California man arrested after ramming car several times in road-rage attack

A California driver was arrested Monday after video showed him ramming his car into another vehicle repeatedly in an apparent road-rage attack, police said.

Police in Sacramento, California, arrested Jose Garcia Alvarez, 40, on Monday afternoon after he allegedly rammed an unoccupied car with his white SUV, hitting it multiple times and pushing it into an intersection, according video posted on social media.

Next, Alvarez reportedly got out of his car, jumped on top of the other vehicle and began to smash the windows.

The suspect was standing on the vehicle's roof when police and fire officials arrived on the scene. He appeared reluctant to come down, according to the video, but was eventually removed and taken into custody without incident.

Police said he rammed into another vehicle and fled the scene earlier on Monday in a separate attack that may have stemmed from a disturbance on the road, according to local news reports. There were no injuries reported in either case.

The intense encounter lasted for more than 15 minutes, according to the video.

"I just witnessed this man's breakdown," one witness said in a Facebook post. "Whatever went wrong led him to this place. He acted as though there was nothing to go back to."

Officers said they found drugs in suspect's system and took him to a hospital for an evaluation, according to ABC affiliate KXTV. Alvarez was booked on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

He was being held on a $50,000 bail, court records show. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.