The vehicle of a California mother of two whose been missing for nearly a month was found Friday, officials said.

Heather Gumina was last seen on July 16 in the Pleasant Valley area, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and a GoFundMe page.

El Dorado County Sheriffs Office

Her vehicle, which had also been missing, was found in El Dorado County, where the community of Pleasant Valley is located, the sheriff’s office said.

Gumina was believed to have been driving her car, a black 2005 Infinity, when she went missing.

The vehicle was being processed for forensics, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have provided few details in the search efforts for Gumina, but said they were “still actively looking.”

El Dorado County Sheriffs Office

A GoFundMe for Gumina described her as a mother of a 4-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. The page says her children “miss their mom tremendously.”