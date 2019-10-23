A California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed after responding to a call for service Wednesday morning.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County sheriff’s office, authorities said.

A ride-along was with Ishmael during the call and was injured during the shooting in Somerset, about 50 miles east of Sacramento, according to the sheriff's office.

Two men are in custody but "the scene is still active," the sheriff's office warned.

"There is a large contingent of law enforcement including a helicopter in the area," the sheriff's office said. "We ask that you please remain out of this area. Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity."

Ishmael previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

Condolences have begun to stream in from other law enforcement departments.

We are so saddened to learn of another peace officer killed in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters at the El Dorado County SO, the loved ones of Deputy Brian Ishmael, and the community he bravely served. Rest in peace, brother. https://t.co/1Nt3mG1PZu — SACRAMENTO COUNTY DEPUTY SHERIFFS' ASSOCIATION (@SACDSA) October 23, 2019

Tragic news from South Lake Tahoe this morning. The men and women of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest prayers and thoughts to the family and friends of Deputy Brian Ishmael, and all the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office family for their loss. https://t.co/7HbkPhRwCt — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 23, 2019

We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family of Deputy Brian Ishmael and to his @ElDoradoSheriff family. pic.twitter.com/bLnHc7eXOR — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) October 23, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.