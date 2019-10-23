California sheriff's deputy shot dead while responding to early morning call

Oct 23, 2019, 11:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Deputy Brian Ishmael, a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriffs office, was killed Oct. 23, 2019.PlayEl Dorado County Sheriff's Office
WATCH News headlines today: Oct. 23, 2019

A California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed after responding to a call for service Wednesday morning.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County sheriff’s office, authorities said.

A ride-along was with Ishmael during the call and was injured during the shooting in Somerset, about 50 miles east of Sacramento, according to the sheriff's office.

(MORE: Law enforcement officers line streets of Savannah and Biloxi to honor two slain officers)

Two men are in custody but "the scene is still active," the sheriff's office warned.

"There is a large contingent of law enforcement including a helicopter in the area," the sheriff's office said. "We ask that you please remain out of this area. Residents, we ask that you remain vigilant and call 911 for any suspicious activity."

Ishmael previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

Condolences have begun to stream in from other law enforcement departments.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.