California State University, Northridge said it will be administering final exams off campus, beginning Wednesday, after receiving a second mass-shooting threat in less than a week.

University officials told professors to offer online or off-campus alternatives for finals after a student discovered a handwritten letter on Monday warning of a campus shooting.

"While law enforcement does not believe there is an imminent threat to campus, I recognize the extreme stress and anxiety the recent threats of violence have caused our community," Cal State, Northridge President Dianne Harrison said in a statement on Tuesday. "CSUN Police and partner law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the threats and maintain their increased patrols across campus."

Professors also will offer alternative exam options Dec. 12-18 for "students who are not comfortable coming to campus," according to the statement.

"Students should contact their instructors to request alternative arrangements," Harrison said. "Any student requesting such an accommodation will not be subject to any instructor-imposed penalty."

The Northridge campus will remain open, however, and employees with concerns were encouraged contact their supervisors, according to the statement.

Less than a week ago, the first threat, a racist message scrawled on a bathroom wall, also warned of a mass shooting on the first day of finals.

"Hate has no place on this campus, and we are working to bring any perpetrators of these cowardly acts to justice," Harrison said. "We are resolute in our duty to not allow these threats to derail our students’ education."

Officials didn't say whether the incidents were connected.

Denise King, a freshman at Northridge, told ABC Los Angeles station KABC the incidents had the campus on edge.

"Every threat should be credible and taken into consideration and investigated," she said, "and anything that can be done to stop it should be done, even if it's not real."

"I can't believe this is still continuing. They haven't found the source of where it's coming from," another student, Preston Steinberg, added. "I just hope they find who it is."