California wildfires fouling up the air more than 100 miles away

Phil Powell was more 163 miles from the massive blaze burning in Northern California and about 350 miles from one ravaging the southern part of the state, yet he and scores of other people walking around San Francisco this week were wearing masks to protect their lungs from smoky conditions.

"I can feel it in my throat and a lot of people have said they've had headaches," Powell told ABC station KGO-TV in San Francisco, adding that he had plenty of N95 industrial masks left over from the fires that ravaged Northern Californa's Wine County in Napa and Sonoma counties in October 2017.

Cities throughout California that are far from the flames of the Woolsey Fire in the south and the Camp Fire in the north, the deadliest and most destructive in state history, are feeling the effects of the smoke, officials said.

Eric Risberg/AP

On Tuesday, numerous school districts nearly 200 miles from the Camp Fire, including those in Santa Rosa canceled classes due to bad air and smoke conditions.

The University of California Davis, which is about 100 miles from the Camp Fire, also called off classes "due to poor air quality as a result of the Butte County fires," the school said in a tweet. It advised employees who normally work outdoors to limit their activities.

If you did not receive a WarnMe text message today, please double check your information so that you can get critical alerts: https://t.co/WEuNHWIDtV pic.twitter.com/1CLX22mCZd — UC Davis (@ucdavis) November 13, 2018

"Unfortunately, smoke from the fire continues to blanket all nine counties of the Bay Area, which is why we have called the mandatory Winter Spare the Air Alert through Friday," Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District, said in a statement referring to the advisory for people not to use their fireplaces and to carpool or take public transportation to cut down on air pollution.

"Any additional smoke from Bay Area chimneys could push the region into an even higher unhealthy air quality level, which puts us all in jeopardy," Broadbent said.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Woosley and Camp fires both started on Thursday and quickly spread, destroying more than 7,000 home and burning more than 345-square-miles of land combined. The larger fire, Camp Fire, caused 42 deaths and is now ranked and the deadliest and most destructive in state history.

WINTER SPARE THE AIR ALERT IS IN EFFECT: A Winter Spare the Air Alert is being extended through Friday, November 16, due to smoke impacts from the #ButteCountyFire Limit outdoor activity as much as possible. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/0wIYqKUoUc pic.twitter.com/AIDb8rItmr — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) November 13, 2018

AirNow.gov, a state website that charts air quality throughout California, showed numerous cities far from the fires experiencing unhealthy air quality.

According to the AirNow chart, good air quality is anything under a reading of 50, meaning air pollution is causing little effect. Moderate air quality is a reading of 50 to 100, while bad air quality is any measurement of 100 to 200 and anything higher is considered very unhealthy or hazardous.

Oakland, which is more than 160 miles from the Camp Fire, had a reading of 164 on Tuesday, while San Francisco had a reading of 167.

Oxnard in Ventura County, which is about 30 miles of the epicenter of Woolsey Fire, had the worst air in the state outside the fire zone Tuesday with a hazardous reading of 392 while Gridley, about 30 miles from the Camp Fire, had a reading hazardous reading of 250.

"I've lived in the Bay Area for over 35 years and except for the Oakland Hills fires and Napa fires, I can't remember consistent smoke like this," Troy Blanchard of Oakland told KGO.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Franciso was clouded in smoke. Over Sunday, fans attending the Oakland Raiders football game not only sported the home team's silver and black colors, many also donned protective masks.

"It feels eerie and worrisome and the sun looks really funny and the moon as well," Beth Gorelick of San Francisco told KGO. "I feel really bad for the people in Paradise."