California Wildfires updates: Firefighters score success in containment battle

Responders increased containment in all three major fires on Saturday.

Firefighting teams in southern California made progress battling three major wildfires on Saturday thanks to cooler and wetter weather, authorities said.

The largest blaze -- the Bridge Fire burning in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties -- was at 53,783 acres as of Saturday night, with 2,453 emergency personnel achieving 5% containment and ensuring "minimal movement" of the inferno, according to Cal Fire. This represented a 2% increase in containment versus Saturday morning.

Two firefighters have been injured in the Bridge Fire, which began on Sept. 8. At least 19 structures are destroyed and six damaged, with 11,560 more still under threat, Cal Fire said.

The northwest corner of the fire was most active through Saturday, Cal Fire added, while the east side of the blaze still poses risks to residents in the Mount Baldy area, where evacuation orders remain in effect.

Firefighters held their containment line on its south side in the Sunset Peak area, and increased containment there by 2%.

A firefighting Chinook helicopter flies over the smoke from the Bridge Fire burning in the hills overlooking Pinon Hills, California, on September 12, 2024. The Bridge Fire is one of three out-of-control blazes that have erupted around the United States' second-biggest city, fueled by a punishing heat wave and fanned by gusting winds. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images) Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere in San Bernardino County, firefighters increased containment of the Line Fire from 25% to 29% during the course of Saturday. The blaze was 38,417 acres in size as of Cal Fire's latest update.

Some 36,300 structures are at threat, with one destroyed and three damaged so far. There are 4,198 fire personnel responding, with three firefighters so far injured.

"Late Friday night and into the early hours Saturday, Line Fire activity was moderated due to higher moisture levels," San Bernardino National Forest said, though added that danger of spreading fire remained in dry vegetation, drainages and along slopes.

"The weather is expected to remain cool over the next several days which will continue to help moderate fire behavior," the national forest said.

Firefighters battling the Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties grew containment from 9% to 19% on Saturday, Cal Fire reported, with the fire now 23,519 acres in size.

The wildfire destroyed 109 structures and damaged 24 more as of Saturday night, Cal Fire said with another 21,993 still threatened. Fourteen people -- 12 firefighters and two civilians -- have been injured.

A Cal Fire firefighter tackles the Bridge Fire threatening mountain communities to the northeast of Los Angeles, in Wrightwood, California, U.S. September 11, 2024. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu Ringo Chiu/Reuters

"Favorable weather conditions persisted, with the marine layer returning this evening and forecast light precipitation in the coming days," Cal Fire wrote on Saturday evening.

"Despite recent weather, the dry vegetation has exhibited active fire behavior, indicating the continued risk of increased fire activity."

"Evacuation levels are being assessed daily by fire managers in collaboration with law enforcement based on fire containment and safety considerations," it added.

"Efforts are underway to safely return residents to their homes as conditions permit."

ABC News' Samira Said and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.