A 23-year-old California woman has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on $500,000 bail after allegedly trying to push a high school boy off a bridge.

Stephanie Redondo, 23, is expected to be arraigned on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Orange County Sheriffs Department

Redondo allegedly attacked two high school cross country runners on Friday around 4 p.m. local time, grabbing one of the teens and trying "to push him over the bridge safety railing," according to the OCSD. The two boys managed to fight her off, and she was arrested as soon as officers arrived on scene. Neither runner was injured.

"Thankfully," the OCSD tweeted, "the juvenile victims and witnesses reacted swiftly, and no one sustained serious physical injury from this incident. This is an important reminder of how quickly a situation can escalate and that personal safety should always be top-of-mind."