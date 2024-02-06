California's historic storm by the numbers

Downtown Los Angeles recorded its wettest two days since 1956.

A second atmospheric river storm within one week is drenching California with heavy rain and life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded 7.03 inches of rain on Sunday and Monday, marking the wettest two days in the city since 1956.

An aerial view of the Los Angeles River swollen by storm runoff as a powerful atmospheric river storm continues to impact southern California, Feb. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Los Angeles averages 14.25 inches of rain for an entire year. So far this year, LA has recorded nearly 11 inches of rain, or 75% of the city's annual rainfall.

A whirlpool forms around a city worker in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles as he lifts a manhole cover to clear street flooding, Feb. 5, 2024. Eugene Garcia/AP

And the rain is still falling. As of Tuesday morning, the three-day rainfall totals have climbed to: 12.2 inches in San Bernardino County; 12 inches in Bel Air in Los Angeles County; 9.4 inches in Santa Barbara County; 8.7 inches in Ventura County and 7.6 inches in downtown Los Angeles.

Cars drive on flooded streets, during the ongoing rain storm, Feb. 5, 2024, in Studio City, Calif. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

"We need to be prepared for the continued impacts from this atmospheric river system," National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen warned Monday night. "The risk for additional landslides remains very high and everyone needs to remain at a high state of readiness."