Candelight walk will honor birthday of woman killed allegedly by ex-boyfriend
Stephanie Parze's body was found in January months after she vanished.
After a young New Jersey woman was murdered allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, her family and friends are gathering to honor what would have been her 26th birthday.
Ed Parze told ABC News he's expecting over 1,500 people at Wednesday night's candlelight walk and vigil in Freehold in remembrance of his daughter, Stephanie Parze.
Stephanie Parze, 25, disappeared on the night of Oct. 30, 2019, sparking a monthslong search organized by her grief-stricken parents.
When her body was found on Jan. 26 in nearby Old Bridge, her ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was named as a suspect in her murder.
But Ozbilgen died by apparent suicide on Nov. 22, before he was charged in connection with Stephanie Parze's disappearance.
Police did find a suicide note which Monmouth County Prosecutor Christoper Gramiccioni said "reaffirmed" his "responsibility" for her death.
Ed Parze plans to announce the foundation he is establishing in her honor at Wednesday's vigil. He said the foundation will bring "awareness to battered women and missing people."