Candelight walk will honor birthday of woman killed allegedly by ex-boyfriend Stephanie Parze's body was found in January months after she vanished.

Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing

Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

After a young New Jersey woman was murdered allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, her family and friends are gathering to honor what would have been her 26th birthday.

Ed Parze told ABC News he's expecting over 1,500 people at Wednesday night's candlelight walk and vigil in Freehold in remembrance of his daughter, Stephanie Parze.

Stephanie Parze, 25, disappeared on the night of Oct. 30, 2019, sparking a monthslong search organized by her grief-stricken parents.

Stephanie Parze is seen in this undated handout photo. Investigators say Parze was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on the night of Oct. 30, 2019. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

When her body was found on Jan. 26 in nearby Old Bridge, her ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, was named as a suspect in her murder.

File photo: Stephanie Parze's casket is carried from the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Freehold, New Jersey after her funeral service on Jan. 31, 2020. Parze Funeral Thomas P. Costello, Asbury Park Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

But Ozbilgen died by apparent suicide on Nov. 22, before he was charged in connection with Stephanie Parze's disappearance.

Police did find a suicide note which Monmouth County Prosecutor Christoper Gramiccioni said "reaffirmed" his "responsibility" for her death.

John Ozbilgen, ex-boyfriend of missing Stephanie Parze, reads a note as he leaves State Superior Court in Freehold, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019. Asbury Park Press via USA Today Network, FILE

Ed Parze plans to announce the foundation he is establishing in her honor at Wednesday's vigil. He said the foundation will bring "awareness to battered women and missing people."