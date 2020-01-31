Funeral held for New Jersey woman killed allegedly by ex-boyfriend Stephanie Parze's body was found on Sunday months after she vanished.

Stephanie Parze found dead in New Jersey woods months after she went missing

A New Jersey woman who was killed allegedly at the hands of her ex-boyfriend was mourned at a hometown funeral Friday morning.

Stephanie Parze, a 25-year-old living in Freehold Township, disappeared on the night of Oct. 30, 2019, sparking a monthslong search organized by her grief-stricken parents.

Her body was found on Sunday in a wooded area of nearby Old Bridge.

Edward Parze stands next to a large sign Nov. 18, 2019, outside his Freehold home that asks his missing daughter Stephanie to come home. Thomas P. Costello/ Asbury Park/USA Today Network, FILE

"I can't imagine how we are going to get through this," Ed Parze wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Stephanie Parze's ex-boyfriend, John Ozbilgen, who died by apparent suicide on Nov. 22, was named Monday as a suspect in her murder.

John Ozbilgen, ex-boyfriend of missing Stephanie Parze, reads a note as he leaves State Superior Court in Freehold, N.J., Nov. 19, 2019. Thomas P. Costello/Asbury Park Press via USA Today Network, FILE

Ozbilgen's death came before any charges in connection with Stephanie Parze's disappearance, but police did find a suicide note which Monmouth County Prosecutor Christoper Gramiccioni said "reaffirmed" his "responsibility" for her death.

Stephanie Parze is seen in this undated handout photo. Investigators say Parze was last seen at her home in Freehold Township, New Jersey, on the night of Oct. 30, 2019. Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Ed Parze's Thursday Facebook post addressed his daughter directly, saying, "When I'm at my worst, Momma is at her strongest and when she's at her worst it seems my strength appears."

"You are so loved baby girl," he said. "You will live in everyone's hearts forever and ever. We will make sure your legacy lives on."

Ed Parze said Monday that his family plans to launch a foundation to bring "awareness to battered women and missing people."