If Snoop Dogg's hit song "Smoke Weed Everyday" perpetually plays in your head and you have a budding interest in reporting on a range of marijuana products, then this medical marijuana company may have the job opportunity of your dreams.

American Marijuana, an online medical marijuana resource, will likely see a high number of interested applicants for a new role that can earn up to $36,000 a year to review an array of cannabis products.

The company posted information seeking a new cannabis product reviewer who will be responsible for sharing "honest and reliable insights" in the form of a written blog and on-camera videos.

"This job is 100% for real and it’s an important job that includes more than just getting paid to smoke weed," American Marijuana explained in a release about the job listing. "If you think that’s the entire scope of the job, then this might not be for you."

The reviewer must live in a state in America or Canada where medical marijuana is legal and have "extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers."

"The applicant needs to be physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly," the job description explained.

The job will include creating videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from each other, as well as identify the more notable products in the category.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

A successful cannabis reviewer will share in-depth explanations of the different cannabis experiences with the products both during and after use to help educate readers and viewers on its effectiveness.

The company, which was founded in 2014, is composed of cannabis advocates, specialists and experienced cannabis writers responsible for fresh content on the site that attracts tens of thousands of monthly visitors.

The individual contractor role will be paid up to $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year in salary, which will depend on the persons experience and capabilities, according to the job posting. The reviewer role will also receive free cannabis products, that will be sent on a monthly basis for testing.

All applicants must be 18 or older and are required to send the following to be considered:

A bio or resume, headshot or link to a 60-second introduction video talking about their passion for the position, which the company said is preferred to the headshot. The applicant must also attach links to current social media accounts and at least six street names, slang terms, or nicknames of marijuana, "so we know you’re taking this seriously."