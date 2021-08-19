Capitol Police investigate suspicious vehicle near Library of Congress

The Capitol Police in a tweet called it "an active bomb threat investigation."

Jack DateLuke BarrMike LevineEmily Shapiro
August 19, 2021, 3:00 PM
3 min read

The Cannon House Office Building, a congressional office building in Washington, D.C., was evacuated via underground routes Thursday morning due to a suspicious vehicle, according to a law enforcement sources.

Messages have been sent to congressional staffers asking that they "remain calm and relocate to Longworth House Office Building using the underground tunnels."

The Library of Congress and Supreme Court building were also evacuated.

The Supreme Court and Congress are on recess.

The FBI said it's responding. The White House is monitoring the situation and is receiving updates from law enforcement, according to an administration official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

