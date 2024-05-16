2 suspects sought in connection with archeological theft at national park: NPS

The theft occurred on March 23 at Canyonlands National Park in Utah, NPS said.

The National Park Service is seeking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an archeological theft at Canyonlands National Park in Utah.

The incident occurred on March 23 at Cave Spring Cowboy Camp in the Needles district of the park, NPS said this week while releasing stills of the suspects from a trail camera video.

The National Park Service released stills of two suspects they are seeking to identify in an archeological theft it said occurred at Canyonlands National Park on March 23, 2024. National Park Service

"In a video recorded at the archeological site, the individuals entered a signed-as-closed area, removed artifacts from a cabinet, and handled historic harnesses in a manner that had potential to damage them," NPS said in a release Wednesday.

The preserved cowboy camp was established in 1890 as a shelter and resting place for cowboys tending to herds grazing in the area and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Law enforcement park rangers are looking to speak with anyone who was in the Cave Spring Cowboy Camp at approximately 5:30 p.m. local time on March 23 or has information that could help identify the suspects.

The National Park Service released stills of two suspects they are seeking to identify in an archeological theft it said occurred at Canyonlands National Park on March 23, 2024. National Park Service

The National Park Service released stills of two suspects they are seeking to identify in an archeological theft it said occurred at Canyonlands National Park on March 23, 2024. National Park Service

Anyone with information is urged to contact NPS's tip line at 888-653-0009 or online. Tips can be anonymous.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available at this time.

According to NPS, cultural artifacts found on public lands are protected by the Archaeological Resources Protection Act, and removing or disturbing archeological sites, historic sites or artifacts is illegal.