Capital Gazette victim Rob Hiaasen to be remembered at 'Celebration of Life'

Jul 2, 2018, 9:28 AM ET
PHOTO: This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.PlayThe Baltimore Sun via AP
WATCH Vigils in Annapolis for victims of newspaper shooting

Veteran journalist Rob Hiaasen, one of five employees gunned down at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland on Thursday, will be remembered at a "Celebration of Life" memorial Monday night.

The event in Owings Mills, Maryland, is "summer casual" because "Rob would never want you to put on a suit for him," according to the Evite.

Hiaasen joined the Capital Gazette in Annapolis as an assistant editor in 2010. He was previously a features writer at The Baltimore Sun.

PHOTO: This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.The Baltimore Sun via AP
This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

Hiaasen, a father of three, was married for 33 years. His wife's birthday was the day of the shooting, according to the Sun Sentinel.

“There was no finer human being," his wife told the Sentinel. "And certainly no finer father. And he was a damn fine journalist, too.”

PHOTO: Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.Patrick Semansky/AP
Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

PHOTO: People hug as they gather for a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.Patrick Semansky/AP
People hug as they gather for a vigil in response to a shooting in the Capital Gazette newsroom on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

Rob Hiaasen was also the brother of famous author Carl Hiaasen.

"I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob," Carl Hiaasen wrote on Facebook. "Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known."

Author Carl Hiaasen poses with his brother, Rob, left, who was killed in the newspaper shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.CarlHiaasen via Facebook
Author Carl Hiaasen poses with his brother, Rob, left, who was killed in the newspaper shooting in Annapolis, Md., June 28, 2018.

Rob Hiaasen "could talk for hours about how much he loved each of his children, what made them unique, his dreams for them, and his utter delight in the adults they were becoming," Baltimore Sun reporter Erin Cox tweeted.

Cox said he would "send me random, off-the-wall emails just to make me smile -- years after I stopped working for him."

PHOTO: People gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., on June 29, 2018.Jose Luis Magana/AP
People gather for a candlelight vigil across the street from where five journalists were slain in their newsroom in Annapolis, Md., on June 29, 2018.

"If you told him a moving story, he'd cry with you," she continued. "You'd know your story pitch landed if his eyes sparkled."

"I was blessed to call Rob a friend," Capital Gazette editor Jimmy DeButts said in a Facebook post. "I can't think of a more kind man who genuinely sought to help others and brighten their day. I never left a conversation with him without a smile. Rob Hiaasen made me a better editor but more importantly, he made me a better person."

PHOTO: Tanner Piekarski, left, and Kylie Myles hold signs during a vigil in response to a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.Patrick Semansky/AP
Tanner Piekarski, left, and Kylie Myles hold signs during a vigil in response to a shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper office on June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md.

