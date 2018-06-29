Video shows alleged gunman in Maryland newsroom shooting being led out by police

Jun 29, 2018, 6:21 PM ET
The alleged gunman was taken into custody without incident. PlayMarjorie Rock
WATCH Video shows suspect in deadly newsroom shooting being led out by police

Video taken by a witness who was inside the building where the Maryland newsroom shooting took place shows authorities leading the alleged killer out of the building seconds after police escorted other occupants out with their hands up.

Marjorie Rock was leaving an Annapolis dental appointment, in the same building that houses the Capital Gazette, when a staff member told her to wait because she’d heard shots fired and saw police officers outside, Rock, a nurse, told ABC News.

Video Rock took from the second story of the building shows law enforcement officers in tactical gear running into the building.

PHOTO: People gather after being evacuated from the area around the Capital Gazette newspaper offices.Marjorie Rock
People gather after being evacuated from the area around the Capital Gazette newspaper offices.

In one of her other videos, officers can be seen leading people with their hands up out of the building. Seconds later, several officers surround the alleged gunman, Laurel, Maryland, resident Jarrod Ramos, and take him out of the building in handcuffs.

PHOTO: Police lead suspect Jarrod Ramos out of the building housing the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.Marjorie Rock
Police lead suspect Jarrod Ramos out of the building housing the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.

Rock described Ramos as "calm and cooperative" as police led him into a squad car.

(MORE: Capital Gazette mass shooting: What we know about suspect Jarrod Ramos)

(MORE: Capital Gazette shooting suspect barricaded door, tried to 'kill as many' as possible: Officials)

(MORE: Colleagues remember 5 Capital Gazette employees gunned down inside Maryland newsroom)

(MORE: Reporter describes scene of active shooter at Maryland newspaper as a 'war zone')

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed and two others injured Thursday after Ramos allegedly opened fire on employees inside the newsroom, which is on the first floor of the building.

Rock was nervous about waiting in the dental office because the door was glass, she said.

PHOTO: Police evacuate people out of the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.Marjorie Rock
Police evacuate people out of the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

Then, she looked out the window and saw first responders taking a dead body out on a stretcher, she said.

"I knew he was dead because I’m a nurse,” Rock said. “He was shot in the abdomen."

PHOTO: Police direct people after they were evacuated from the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.Marjorie Rock
Police direct people after they were evacuated from the building housing the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

Comments