Authorities identified all five victims who were gunned down in a shooting at the Capital Gazette, a daily local newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon. The five people killed were all employees of the newspaper.

The victims were identified as: Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Robert Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

One Capital Gazette reporter told The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Gazette, the newsroom shooting was "like a war zone."

Here is what we know about the victims:

Rob Hiaasen

Veteran journalist Hiaasen, a veteran journalist from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was among the five people killed in a shooting Thursday at a local newspaper in Maryland, his brother confirmed on social media.

Rob Hiaasen, who worked as an assistant editor at the paper since 2010, is the brother of author Carl Hiaasen. The author shared a photo of him and his brother on his Facebook page, where he referred to him as "Big Rob."

Rob joined the Baltimore Sun as a features writer in 1993, the paper wrote.

"I am devastated and heartsick to confirm the loss of my wonderful brother Rob today in the mass shooting in the newsroom at the Annapolis Capital Gazette," Carl wrote on Facebook. "Rob was an editor and columnist at the paper, and one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known."

According to the Baltimore Sun, which is a sister paper of the Capital Gazette, Rob was married for 33 years and it was his wife's birthday today.

Wendi Winters

Winters worked in special publications for the Capital Gazette.

The writer, 65, was a mother of four and had joined the Gazette staff in 2013 after previously working as a freelancer for the paper for a decade, the Sun reported.

Rebecca Smith

Smith, who was 34 and the youngest victim of the shooting, worked as a sales assistant for the newspaper.

She was described as a recent hire of the paper by the Sun.

Gerald Fischman

Fischman's official title was editorial page editor, but he was described as "the conscience and voice of the Annapolis news organization" in his 25 years at the paper, the Sun wrote in an obituary.

John McNamara

McNamara worked at the paper as a staff writer for Bowie, Crofton and West County -- but his Twitter handle belied his passion for sports.

He went by @CapitalOfBBall on Twitter in an ode to his work covering basketball in the capital region. His Twitter is filled with praise for the University of Maryland Terrapins -- his alma mater. He linked often to his blog, Capital of Basketball, where he wrote about all manner of hoops.

He also tweeted he was close friends in college with NFL quarterback Frank Reich, now a coach with the Indianapolis Colts.