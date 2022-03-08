Guy Reffitt, 1st accused Capitol rioter to stand trial, found guilty on all counts

The Texas man is the first accused rioter to stand trial for the Capitol attack.

A Texas man who is the first to stand trial in the prosecution of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was found guilty Tuesday on all charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding, for his role in disrupting the certification of 2020 presidential election.

Guy Reffitt was also found guilty of making threats to obstruct justice, transporting a firearm, and bringing that firearm to a restricted area he refused to leave.

The jury returned the verdict after fewer than four hours of deliberation.

