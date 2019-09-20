Car crashes into mall near Chicago, suspect in custody: Officials

A suspect is in custody after allegedly crashing a car into a mall in a Chicago suburb on Friday, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident at the Woodfield Mall, according to officials with the Village of Schaumburg, Illinois, which is 30 miles outside of Chicago.

Photos show the door to Sears shattered. The mall has been evacuated, officials said.

Lauren Potts Carney had just parked at the mall when she heard the crash and was shocked to see shoppers fleeing from the building.

Carney told ABC Chicago station WLS she's now overcome with relief that no one seems to be hurt.

FBI Chicago officials said there's no threat to public safety.