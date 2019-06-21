A grand jury in Queens has returned an indictment against Cardi B, a source with knowledge of the case against the rapper told ABC News.

The charges were not immediately clear. The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Cardi B had faced misdemeanor charges stemming from a brawl at a strip club in which she is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at two bartenders.

She has previously rejected a plea offer from the Queens district attorney's office, which had signaled additional charges could be forthcoming as it presented the case to a grand jury.