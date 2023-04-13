Arrest made in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee

A San Francisco official confirmed the arrest on Thursday.

An arrest was made in the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco Board of Supervisors member said on Thursday.

Lee, an executive at cryptocurrency firm MobileCoin, was killed in the early morning hours on April 4 in the San Francisco neighborhood of Rincon Hillon, the San Francisco Police Department said last week.

He died after "apparent stab wounds," the police said.

"I'm grateful to the [San Francisco Police Department's] Homicide Detail and all the officers from [SFPD Southern Station] and elsewhere for their tireless work to bring Bob Lee's killer to justice and for their arrest of a suspect this morning," San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Matt Dorsey said.

"Obviously, nothing can undo this senseless crime, and we reiterate our condolences to Mr. Lee's family members, friends and colleagues," he added. "But I hope today's arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy."

Police will share further details about the murder investigation at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, the SFPD said.

London Breed, the mayor of San Francisco, said in a statement to ABC News last week that Lee's death marks a "horrible tragedy."

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins last week described the killing of Lee as "horrific."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.