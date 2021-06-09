3 caught on video allegedly shooting at homeless people with BB gun: Police

No one was seriously hurt.

Three people were taken into custody after allegedly shooting at people experiencing homelessness with a BB gun, said police in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The suspects -- two sisters and one man -- allegedly shot at seven people in the early hours of June 3 in attacks caught on surveillance video, Cincinnati police public information officer Emily Szink said.

At least two of the seven victims were people experiencing homeless, Szink said.

Another victim was a bar owner who said he was leaving work when the suspects pulled up to him and asked him for directions before shooting him, Szink said.

No one was seriously hurt, Szink said.

Police said the public helped them identify sisters Brittany and Kelsey Hopper, who turned themselves in on Tuesday.

The third suspect, 30-year old-David White, who shares a child with Brittany Hopper, was arrested Tuesday night, police said.

Both sisters were charged with six misdemeanor assaults, while White was charged with seven misdemeanor assaults, Szink said.

White and Brittany Hopper, 29, are in custody and due in court Wednesday, according to jail records. Kelsey Hopper was cited and released, Szink said.